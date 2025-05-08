Career expert: The No. 1 thing new grads waste time worrying about—what to focus on instead

The class of 2025 is graduating into a tough job market: the unemployment rate for recent grads increased to 5.8% in March, while the share of new grads working jobs that don't require their degrees (known as being "underemployed") rose to 41.2%.

Christine Cruzvergara has advised thousands of college students in all kinds of economies in her nearly 20-year career. Her biggest advice to today's graduating students is to remember: "You only need one job," Cruzvergara, now Handshake's chief education strategy officer, tells CNBC Make It.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"There's still lots of opportunities out there that you can apply to and can get," she continues. "You're going for one. You just have to find one that you really are interested in."

It's a good reminder at a time when AI and online job boards make it easy to mass apply to hundreds of jobs, which can make the sting of not hearing back hard to comprehend.

Cruzvergara says staying focused and intentional on your application efforts is important in any kind of job market. Rather than striving for a big company or flashy job title because you feel it's what's expected of you, consider what you really want out of a first job and how it can funnel into your career goals in the long run.

"I'm not even a big proponent of the notion of a dream job, but rather: What is a job that is going to teach you something where you will learn, you will grow, and it feels like the kind of environment that you can personally thrive in?" Cruzvergara says.

It's important to recognize if you thrive in a fast-paced or slower-paced environment, a place that's collaborative or competitive, and what kind of management you need in order to succeed, she says.

Don't get wrapped up in the types of job your peers are going for or what headlines say about the job market, Cruzvergara adds. "Just focus on you, on what you like, and what helps you to succeed and be the best contributing member you can be."

Then, it's a matter of tailoring your resume, application and interview presence for that particular type of job.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

What young workers agonize over that's not worth the time

That being said, Cruzvergara says one thing she often sees students agonize over is their resume; instead, she'd like to see students spend less energy on their application materials and more on nailing their interview strategy.

"Sometimes people think that your resume or your application is going to get you the job. It's not going to get you the job, it's going to get you an interview," Cruzvergara says. The No. 1 rule for a resume and cover letter, if required, is that it's skimmable and shows you have the basic requirements to get the job done.

That's not to say having a concise and impactful resume isn't important, she notes, but consider it simply a way to "open the door" but not what alone can get you the job.

When preparing and practicing for your interview, make sure you can talk about how your abilities directly align with what the job will require of you. Don't forget to express your own enthusiasm for the role, company or brand mission to show how you'd bring your own unique perspective to thrive in the role.

"You have to be able to make sense of the experience and the skills and how you would apply it in this different way," Cruzvergara says. "So being able to understand yourself, your experience and how that fits with whatever you're applying to is still really critical, and your ability to articulate that well and succinctly in an interview is still very key to that job process."

Do you want a new career that's higher-paying, more flexible or fulfilling? Take CNBC's new online course How to Change Careers and Be Happier at Work. Expert instructors will teach you strategies to network successfully, revamp your resume and confidently transition into your dream career. Register today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $67 (+taxes and fees) through May 13, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.