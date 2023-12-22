Cardiologist shares No. 1 ‘popular' junk food she never eats—what she has instead for a healthy heart

As tempting as it is, junk food is one of the biggest enemies of heart health. And as a cardiologist, there's one type of junk food in particular that you'll never see me eating: chips.

From nacho cheese flavored tortilla chips to crunchy corn puffs to potato crisps, these are some of the most popular snacks in the U.S. But they are high in additives and low in fiber and other beneficial nutrients.

Over the course of a year, eating just one snack-sized bag of chips (about an ounce) every day could pour about a 3/4 cup of salt into your body, while adding up to 15 pounds. Too much sodium can elevate your blood pressure, and significant weight gain can adversely affect your cholesterol and blood sugar.

But you don't have to wait a year to see an effect. Studies show that eating poor quality foods negatively affects blood vessel function within hours of consumption.

Luckily, there are great alternatives. When I want to avoid junk food, here's what I eat instead for a healthy heart:

1. Hummus with veggies

About half a cup of hummus is the calorie equivalent of a small bag of Cheetos or Doritos.

Add in some veggies for dipping (essentially zero calories), and you have a substantial snack that's high in fiber, healthy fats and protein.

2. Raw nuts

An ounce of almost any nut variety has about 165 calories. Avoid the salted flavors, and you get all the nutritional benefits without the sodium load.

If you're not used to eating raw nuts, try blending equal parts raw and equal parts salted. You're unlikely to discern a big difference in taste, but you will have cut your sodium intake in half.

3. Fruit

Two small bananas or three oranges is the calorie equivalent of a little bag of chips. You'll get plenty of vitamins, antioxidants and fiber, too.

We often reach for chips not because we're hungry, but because we're bored, need a pick-me-up, or are simply craving them. But they are not good reasons for consuming something that's actively sabotaging your efforts to improve heart health.

Instead, look for options that have whole food fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and plant sterols that help lower cholesterol.

I often think about this quote from food author Michael Pollan: "If you're hungry, eat an apple. If you don't want the apple, you're not hungry."

Dr. Elizabeth Klodas is a preventative cardiologist and founder of Step One Foods. Trained at Mayo Clinic and Johns Hopkins, Dr. Klodas has published dozens of scientific articles throughout her career, and recently authored a free guide to cholesterol management and statins called "Which Cholesterol Lowering Option is Right for Me?"

