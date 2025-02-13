‘Captain America' star Harrison Ford says he ‘never wanted to be rich and famous' when he started acting

Becoming one of the biggest stars in the world was never part of Harrison Ford's career plan.

The legendary Hollywood actor, who at 82 years old will star in the upcoming "Captain America: Brave New World," didn't set out to become a household name and star in some of the most successful film franchises in history.

"No one ever believes this, but I never wanted to be rich and famous," Ford told People Magazine in a 2023 interview. "I just wanted to be an actor."

Indeed Ford, who famously worked as a carpenter before embarking on a decades-long career that saw him appear in massively successful films like "Star Wars," "Indiana Jones," "The Fugitive" and "Bladerunner," had much more modest hopes for his acting career when he was young.

He told People that he initially thought he would be "lucky to have a character part on a regular TV show."

"I never thought that I would be a leading man," he said. "I really was just hoping I could make a living as an actor and not have to supplement my income with some other side hustle."

Ford's films have grossed billions of dollars. And though he is now in his ninth decade, the actor is still busy. On top of his upcoming Marvel appearance, he currently stars in two TV series: "1923" and "Shrinking."

In an appearance last year on "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace," Ford said he hasn't given much thought to the idea of retirement.

"I don't do well when I don't have work," he told Wallace. "I love to work. I love to feel useful. I want to be helpful."

He echoed the sentiment in an interview with GQ while promoting his appearance on "Shrinking," saying that the quality of the show's writing made it impossible for him to resist joining the Apple TV+ project.

"I suppose I should be sitting on my a--," he said, "but I actually love working."

