California wildfire victims may receive a one-time $770 payment. Here's how to qualify

If you've been affected by the California wildfires, you may qualify for immediate federal help.

"People impacted by these fires are going to receive a one-time payment of $770," President Joe Biden said at a White House briefing this week.

Here's what to know about accessing those payments or other federal aid.

California residents affected by recent wildfires may be eligible for a one-time $770 payment from the federal government, President Joe Biden said this week.

The money — called serious needs assistance provided through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA — is generally available to survivors in the first 30 days after a disaster has been declared.

"People impacted by these fires are going to receive a one-time payment of $770 — a one-time payment — so they can quickly purchase things like water, baby formula and prescriptions," Biden said during a White House briefing on the federal response to the Los Angeles-area wildfires.

"So far, nearly 6,000 survivors have registered to do just that and $5.1 million has gone out," Biden said earlier this week.

How to know if you qualify

To qualify for serious needs assistance, you need to complete a FEMA application, either by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov or calling 1-800-621-3362.

Other criteria include:

FEMA must also be able to confirm your identity.

You, or someone in your home, must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or a qualified non-citizen.

You must live most of the year in the area affected by wildfires.

FEMA must confirm you have suffered disaster damage either through a home inspection or documentation.

Your application must indicate you have been displaced, need shelter or have other emergency costs.

You must apply while serious needs assistance is available.

To be sure, everyone who applies does not necessarily receive the same size payment.

"Your unique situation determines the amount of assistance you may receive," FEMA states on its website.

Other federal aid available

Victims of the wildfires may also qualify for other federal aid.

Another FEMA program, displacement assistance, may help cover costs for up to two weeks of housing needs if your home is uninhabitable following a disaster. That money may be used to cover costs to stay in a hotel, with friends and family or elsewhere.

Additionally, federal disaster assistance may also help cover temporary housing, grants for home repairs and essential household items, unemployment payments, low-interest loans for residential losses not covered by insurance and crisis counseling.

Disaster victims should be wary of potential scams promoting access to cash payments from FEMA, the agency warns.