Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cadillac's new entry-level Optiq EV to start at $54,000

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

Cadillac
  • General Motors' new entry-level 2025 Cadillac Optiq electric vehicle will start at $54,000, the company said Wednesday.
  • The compact-sized crossover is set to be Cadillac's fourth EV when it goes on sale later this year.
  • The Optiq will be sold in 10 regions, including North America, China and Europe.

DETROIT – General Motors' new entry-level 2025 Cadillac Optiq electric vehicle will start at $54,000, the company said Wednesday.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather for free whenever and wherever

The compact-sized crossover is set to be Cadillac's fourth electric vehicle when it goes on sale later this year. It follows the $59,000 Lyriq midsize crossover, the $300,000-plus bespoke Celestiq sedan and the upcoming $130,000 Escalade IQ SUV. Pricing excludes EV incentives, such as federal credits of up to $7,500.

"Cadillac has always defined American luxury, and Optiq is an example of how our bold, innovative spirit is propelling us into the EV future," John Roth, vice president of Cadillac, said in a release.

The Optiq will be sold in 10 regions, including North America, China and Europe, where it debuted Wednesday at a new Cadillac showroom in Paris.

It comes as automakers attempt to expand the appeal of EVs with less-expensive models following slower-than-expected sales for the emerging vehicles.

2025 Cadillac Optiq
Cadillac
2025 Cadillac Optiq

The Optiq is also an opportunity for GM to reenter the European market after the automaker sold its operations there in 2017. It could also help GM regain ground in China following notable sales and earnings declines in recent years.

Money Report

12 mins ago

Student loan debt may prevent retirement security for millions of older workers, research finds

news 1 hour ago

DOJ charges Chinese national with operating ‘world's largest botnet' that stole $5.9 billion in Covid relief funds

The design of the vehicle is similar to Cadillac's current EVs, including sleek vertical and horizontal lights and a black grille. It also has a large 33-inch diagonal LED interior display and uses GM's Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance system.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The vehicle, offered in Luxury and Sport trims, includes an 85-kilowatt-hour battery pack with a standard dual motor all-wheel drive propulsion system that offers a Cadillac-estimated 300 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.

Optiq's electric range on a single charge is estimated at 300 miles. GM said the vehicle is capable of adding about 79 miles of range in about 10 minutes with a DC fast charger.

The vehicle will be produced at GM's Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico.

Interior of the 2025 Cadillac Optiq with GM's Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance system.
GM
Interior of the 2025 Cadillac Optiq with GM's Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance system.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us