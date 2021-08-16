Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Cabinet Resign, Palace Confirms

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his cabinet submitted their resignation to the king on Monday, according to a statement by the palace.

The resignation comes as Malaysia grapples with its worst Covid-19 outbreak and the economic hit from multiple rounds of lockdowns.

Earlier, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin said in a post on his verified Instagram account that the cabinet has submitted its resignation to the king.

Muhyiddin will remain as a "caretaker" prime minister until a new leader is appointed, said the palace's statement.

Before the release of the palace's statement, Malaysia's Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin said in a post on his verified Instagram account that the cabinet has submitted its resignation to the king.

Khairy's post followed local media reports that Muhyiddin would step down from the top job after losing majority support in parliament due to infighting among his political coalition.

The Malaysian ringgit was at its weakest in a year against the U.S. dollar on Monday.

Muhyiddin, who came to power in March last year, had governed with a razor-thin majority in the 222-seat parliament.

In the last few weeks, he faced increasing pressure to step down after some lawmakers from the United Malays National Organisation or UMNO — the largest party in the ruling coalition — withdrew their support.

But Muhyiddin claimed earlier this month that he still commanded majority support in parliament. He said he would prove the legitimacy of his leadership through a confidence vote when parliament reconvenes in September.

In a speech last Friday, Muhyiddin acknowledged for the first time that he did not have a majority. He attempted to woo the opposition by promising political and electoral reforms — such as limiting the prime minister's tenure to two five-year terms — in exchange for support on the confidence vote.

The offer was rejected by the opposition.

Malaysia plunged into political turmoil after the sudden resignation of former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in February last year. That paved the way for Muhyiddin to form a government by cobbling together a fragile coalition.

Worsening Covid outbreak

Malaysia's daily new Covid cases per million people is one of the highest globally, according to data compiled by online repository Our World in Data.

On a seven-day moving average basis, the Southeast Asian country recorded 620.14 confirmed Covid cases per million people on Saturday — the sixth highest globally and the top in Asia, the data showed.

But authorities have accelerated the pace of vaccinations in recent weeks despite the political tussle. Nearly one-third of Malaysia's 32 million people has completed their vaccinations as of Sunday, official data showed.

The health ministry projected that daily infections would remain high and reach a peak in mid-September, before falling to around 1,000 cases per day in October.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.