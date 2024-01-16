Burger King owner Restaurant Brands buys chain's largest U.S. franchisee

Restaurant Brands International will spend about $1 billion to buy the largest U.S. franchisee of Burger King.

The acquisition comes more than a year after Restaurant Brands unveiled its turnaround strategy for Burger King U.S.

Restaurant Brands plans to remodel 600 of Carrols' Burger King locations rapidly over the next five years and then sell them back to franchisees.

Restaurant Brands International is buying Carrols Restaurant Group, the largest Burger King franchisee in the U.S., for about $1 billion in cash.

Restaurant Brands will pay $9.55 per share to acquire Carrols, which operates more than 1,000 Burger King restaurants and 60 Popeyes locations. Carrols' stock closed at $8.42 on Friday, giving it a market value of $459 million. The company's shares jumped more than 12% in premarket trading Tuesday.

The deal is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2024.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The acquisition, announced on Tuesday, is a shift in strategy for Burger King. Its restaurants have been almost entirely franchised for the last decade.

It comes more than a year after Restaurant Brands unveiled a $400 million plan to revive Burger King's U.S. business. Burger King sales had been lagging behind the competition, and Wendy's overtook it as the second-largest burger chain by U.S. sales. The comeback strategy focuses on investing in restaurant remodels and advertising to drive demand and boost franchisee profits.

Restaurant Brands plans to remodel 600 of Carrols' Burger King locations rapidly over the next five years and then sell them back to franchisees, Tom Curtis, president of Burger King U.S. and Canada, said in a statement. The company will invest about $500 million, funded by Carrols' operating cash flow, to pay for the renovations.

After selling off the majority of Carrols' locations in five to seven years, Burger King plans to hold onto a couple hundred restaurants for "strategic innovation, training, and operator development purposes."

Earlier this month, Carrols preannounced its fourth-quarter results, sharing that same-store sales for its Burger King locations rose 7.2%, while traffic increased 2.9%. The franchisee typically outperforms the rest of Burger King's U.S. system.