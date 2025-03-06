Broadcom shares soar 16% as earnings top estimates on demand for custom AI chips

Broadcom reported first-quarter earnings on Thursday that topped analysts' expectations, and offered strong guidance for the current quarter.

The stock rose 9% in extended trading.

Broadcom reported first-quarter earnings on Thursday that topped analysts' expectations, and the chipmaker offered strong guidance for the current quarter. The stock jumped 16% in extended trading.

Here's how the company did versus LSEG consensus estimates:

Earnings per share: $1.60 adjusted vs. $1.49 expected

Revenue: $14.92 billion vs. $14.61 billion expected

Broadcom said it expects about $14.9 billion in second-quarter revenue, higher than the $14.76 billion forecast by Wall Street analysts. Revenue in the last quarter rose 25% from $11.96 billion a year earlier.



The company said net income increased to $5.5 billion, or $1.14 per share, from $1.33 billion, or 28 cents per share, in the same period last year.

Broadcom's artificial intelligence business is at the center of the company's recent boom, which saw its stock price more than double last year. The company is one of the primary data center infrastructure vendors for AI, working both on Google's custom AI chips as well as providing essential components for networking thousands of other chips together to develop advanced AI software.

Prior to the after-hours pop, the stock was down about 23% so far in 2025, as investors rotate out of risk partly due to concern about President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Broadcom said it recorded $4.1 billion in AI revenue during the first quarter, which is 77% higher on a year-over-year basis. Those sales are reported as part of Broadcom's semiconductor solutions business, which grew 11% on an annual basis to $8.21 billion during the quarter.

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan said in a statement that the company expects "continued strength in AI semiconductor revenue," reaching a projected $4.4 billion in the second quarter.

In December, Broadcom said it was developing custom AI chips with three large cloud customers.

The other major part of Broadcom's revenue comes from its infrastructure software division, which includes software from the company's acquisition of VMware in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023. Broadcom said it saw $6.7 billion in software sales during the quarter, a 47% increase on an annual basis.

