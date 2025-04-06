Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover pauses U.S. shipments over Trump tariffs

By Sam Meredith, CNBC

A used Range Rover Evoque vehicle for sale at a Land Rover dealership in Tucson, Arizona, US, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. 
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said it will pause U.S. shipments for a month as it assesses the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on vehicle imports.
  • The announcement comes as disruption from the Trump administration's sweeping tariff rollout roils global stocks and sends shockwaves through the automotive industry.
  • Jaguar Land Rover, which is one of Britain's biggest carmakers, described the U.S. as "an important market" for the firm's luxury brands.
Vehicles outside a Land Rover dealership in Tucson, Arizona, US, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Vehicles outside a Land Rover dealership in Tucson, Arizona, US, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said it will pause U.S. shipments for a month as it assesses the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on vehicle imports.

It comes as disruption from the Trump administration's sweeping tariff rollout roils global stocks and sends shockwaves through the automotive industry.

The U.S. president has implemented a 25% tariff on all foreign cars imported into the country, a move that came into effect on Thursday. The White House also said it intends to place tariffs on some auto parts no later than May 3.

"As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are enacting our planned short-term actions including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid- to longer-term plans," a spokesperson for Jaguar Land Rover told CNBC via email on Sunday.

Jaguar Land Rover, which is one of Britain's biggest carmakers, described the U.S. as "an important market" for the firm's luxury brands.

Money Report

Artificial Intelligence 15 hours ago

Meta debuts new Llama 4 models, but most powerful AI model is still to come

news 18 hours ago

Economists take issue with Trump's tariff formula, arguing rate is inflated

An escalating trade war is expected to have a profound impact on the global car industry, particularly given the high globalization of supply chains and the heavy reliance on manufacturing operations across North America.

Indeed, in the days since Trump's auto tariffs came into effect, car giants have responded by announcing plans to raise prices, impose import fees, pause production and even lay off staff.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said his government would react with "cool and calm heads" to Trump's tariffs, with negotiations to strike a potential U.S. trade deal ongoing.

Alongside a 25% tariff on car exports, as well as steel and aluminum products, the U.K. was among many to be hit with a 10% baseline import duty this week.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us