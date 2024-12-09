Brian Thompson killing: Man questioned in Pennsylvania in UnitedHealthcare CEO slaying

Police in Pennsylvania are questioning a man in connection with the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, NBC News reported.

Police in Pennsylvania are questioning a man on Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, NBC News reported.

The man was found with a gun that is similar to the one used to kill the 50-year-old Thompson by a masked gunman last Wednesday in New York City, according to NBC.

New York police are en route to Altoona, Pennsylvania, where the man is being questioned.

The development in the case came on the same day that Thompson's funeral was set to take place in Minnesota.



It is not known if the man being questioned in Altoona is the same person who has appeared in surveillance footage of a person of interest in the killing previously released by the New York Police Department.

Thompson's company, which is a division of UnitedHealth Group, is the largest private payer of health insurance benefits in the United States.

The CEO was on his way into an investor day meeting for UHG at the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan early Wednesday morning when a gunman shot him from behind.

- Tom Winter of NBC News and Jonathan Dienst of WNBC contributed to this report

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.