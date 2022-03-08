Boeing's Airplane Deliveries Slipped in February as Dreamliner Problem Lingers

Boeing delivered 22 planes to customers in February, its fewest since August.

It booked gross orders for 37 planes, most of them 737 Maxes.

Deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner have been paused for most of the last 16 months.

Twenty of those aircraft were 737 Max planes. Deliveries of jets are crucial for Boeing and other manufacturers because that's when customers pay the bulk of the plane's price.

Deliveries of the wide-body 787 Dreamliner have been paused for most of the time since fall 2020 as Boeing addresses a series of manufacturing flaws that have required fixes and more in-depth inspections.

American Airlines last month announced additional cuts to its international summer schedule because of Dreamliner delivery delays. It said it expects to receive 10 Dreamliners this year, down from the 13 it previously expected.

Boeing logged 37 new orders last month. Thirty-two of them were 737 Maxes, including 18 for lessor Air Lease. An unidentified customer bought five 777 freighters as air cargo demand continues to remain robust during the Covid pandemic. Air Lease canceled bookings for four Dreamliners.

Boeing's orders for customers in Russia are still in its backlog, despite the fact that it and rival Airbus said they would no longer supply parts or service aircraft there. Boeing's deliveries to Russia have been suspended, however.

Boeing has 85 airplanes on order by Russian airlines or by lessors that are slated to go to Russian airlines, while Airbus has 66, according to aviation data and consulting firm Cirium.



