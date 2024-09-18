Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Boeing starts furloughing tens of thousands of employees amid machinist strike

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

Workers with picket signs outside the Boeing Co. manufacturing facility during a strike in Everett, Washington, US, on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. 
M. Scott Brauer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Boeing's CFO Brian West earlier this week said the company would freeze hiring and raises to cut costs, and would let "non-essential contractors" go temporarily.
  • The cost-cutting measures come after more than 30,000 Boeing machinists turned down a contract and voted to strike.

Boeing will temporarily furlough thousands of U.S. executives, managers and other staff, citing the ongoing machinist strike as the company races to preserve cash, CEO Kelly Ortberg told employees Wednesday.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The furloughs will affect tens of thousands of Boeing employees, a company spokesperson said.

The plan came less than a week after Boeing's more than 30,000 machinists in the Seattle area and Oregon overwhelmingly voted down a new labor contract and 96% voted to strike, walking off the job just after midnight on Friday.

Negotiations between the two sides continued this week with a mediator. Boeing had offered a 25% raise and the union endorsed the tentative contract. But some workers told CNBC that the contract offer was rejected because the raises weren't sufficient enough to match the increase in the cost of living in the Seattle area and it didn't restore their pensions.

"We will not mince words - after a full day of mediation, we are frustrated," the union said in a statement Tuesday.

Ortberg, who has been in the job for just under six weeks, said in a staff memo that affected employees would take one week of furlough every four weeks for the strike's duration and he and his team would take "commensurate" pay cuts during the strike.

Money Report

news 53 mins ago

To influence people, make 1 key change in how you talk, says communication expert: It puts you ‘in a position of power'

news 2 hours ago

Republican House speaker floats deregulation, tax cuts — not tariffs — to pay for Trump proposals

"While this is a tough decision that impacts everybody, it is in an effort to preserve our long-term future and help us navigate through this very difficult time. We will continue to transparently communicate as this dynamic situation evolves and do all we can to limit this hardship," Ortberg said in his message.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Boeing's CFO, Brian West, earlier this week said the company would freeze hiring and raises to cut costs, and would let "non-essential contractors" go temporarily.

The financial impact of the strike will depend how long it lasts, West said, but it adds to pressure on Boeing's leaders, who are trying to move the company past safety and quality crises, including the fallout from a near-catastrophic door plug blowout in January, and $60 billion in debt.

Ortberg said that "activities critical to our safety, quality, customer support and key certification programs will be prioritized and continue" including production of its 787 Dreamliners, which are made in a nonunion facility in South Carolina.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us