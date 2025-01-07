Money Report

BMW to install new ‘panoramic' display in all vehicles

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

BMW said it will begin installing a new operating system and “panoramic” display in all its new vehicles by the end of 2025.
  • BMW revealed its new Panoramic iDrive system, including windshield-length display, and BMW Operating System X during the CES tech show.
  • The automaker said it will begin installing the features on all its new vehicles by the end of 2025.

LAS VEGAS — BMW AG will install a new operating system and "panoramic" display in all of its upcoming vehicles, the company said Tuesday.

The new BMW Panoramic iDrive system, which has a windshield-length display, is powered by the BMW Operating System X, the German automaker announced during the CES technology show. The features will begin rolling out before the end of the year, it said.

The new display appears across the bottom of the windshield, an emerging trend in the automotive industry. The goal is to give drivers more information but allow them to keep their eyes on the road.

"With this advance, we are giving one of the world's best and most comprehensive infotainment systems even greater capability and once again setting the industry benchmark in multimodal interaction," Frank Weber, who leads BMW's vehicle development, said in a press release.

The display appears similar to that of Ford Motor's Lincoln brand, including in an SUV called the Nautilus that launched in 2024.

The new BMW system also has a "multifunction steering wheel" that illuminates relevant buttons depending on how the vehicle is being used, BMW said.

The system will begin rolling out internationally first, followed by the U.S. debut scheduled for mid-2026.

