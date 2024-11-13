Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

BlackRock expands its tokenized money market fund to Polygon and other blockchains

By Tanaya Macheel,CNBC

The BlackRock logo is pictured outside the company’s headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City on May 25, 2021.
Carlo Allegri | Reuters
  • BlackRock has expanded its tokenized money market fund to include several more blockchains.
  • The announcement follows a weeklong rally in cryptocurrencies after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election.

BlackRock has expanded its tokenized money market fund to include several more blockchains.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The investment manager said Wednesday that its USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) is now available to investors on the Aptos; Arbitrum; Avalanche; OP Mainnet, formerly known as Optimism; and Polygon blockchains. It initially launched the fund on Ethereum in March.

The BUIDL fund, which BlackRock debuted two months after iShares Bitcoin Trust, its popular bitcoin exchange-traded fund, gives investors an opportunity to earn U.S. dollar yields through a blockchain-based vehicle. The idea of tokenizing "real world assets" such as gold, a key aspect of decentralized finance, or DeFi, has gained popularity among financial institutions that are cautious on crypto assets but keen on the underlying blockchain technology.

"There's some irony in the fact that with … [iShares Bitcoin Trust], we took a crypto native investment exposure and we put it in a traditional finance wrapper … and with tokenization, we're taking traditional finance investment exposure, and we're putting it in a crypto native wrapper," Robert Mitchnick, BlackRock's head of digital assets, said in March.

"That dichotomy will persist for a while," he added at the time. "But eventually, we expect there will be some convergence that looks like the best of the old system and the best of this new technology fused into a next generation infrastructure set in finance."

The BUIDL fund is tokenized by Securitize, a company BlackRock has invested in that specializes in the tokenization of real-world assets.

Money Report

news 16 mins ago

Delivering Alpha Live: Peltz, Einhorn to discuss post-election stock market, economy

news 27 mins ago

Fight over semi-automated cranes leads to breakdown in East and Gulf Coast port talks aimed at avoiding a new strike

The announcement follows a weeklong rally in cryptocurrencies after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election. Polygon's token climbed 28%, according to Coin Metrics. On the campaign trail, Trump promised more supportive regulations for crypto projects and businesses, a reversal from Biden administration policy, in which the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has largely regulated the industry through enforcement actions, hampering growth.

DeFi is one of the most popular sectors among crypto market participants but has suffered from the lack of regulatory clarity, with tokens of some DeFi projects being classified as securities in SEC lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase last year.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us