Black business leaders make a final push for Harris' economic plans to Black men

Black business owners and business leaders are becoming more vocal in their support of Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

A new poll shows 59% of Black men under 50 support Harris; an increase from 51% in August.

The Trump campaign said it is also reaching out to Black voters and Black business owners.

When you order a cheesesteak from Jim's West in Philadelphia these days, you get something else for free from owner Cortez Johnson: an endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

"I support her for many reasons. She's definitely for the community. She's definitely for small business," Johnson recently told CNBC.

Signs supporting Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, hang inside the restaurant in a predominantly Black neighborhood in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

The vice president visited Jim's West in May to have a cheesesteak and talk about Black businesses. Since then, Johnson has been a vocal supporter.

"She's definitely foot on land, especially in Philadelphia," said Johnson. "I'm looking at a willingness to help us thrive and build up small businesses."

Johnson and other Black male voters have been a key target demographic for the Harris campaign since its somewhat unconventional start in July, when President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign.

It's also a group whose political allegiances have shifted in recent years. In 2020, only 12% of Black men voted for former President Donald Trump. This cycle, Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, has made inroads, although polls vary widely on precisely how much.

Harris in September emphasized the need to win the confidence of Black male voters during a conversation with the National Association of Black Journalists.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

"I think it's very important to not operate from the assumption that Black men are in anybody's pocket," Harris said. "Black men are like any other voting group. You've got to earn their vote. So, I'm working to earn the vote, not assuming I'm going to have it because I am Black."

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Others are also working to help Harris earn those votes, right up to the final week of the election. On Monday, more than 5,000 attendees joined a video call organized by the Black Economic Alliance, a coalition of business leaders and advocates focused on economic development in the Black community.

"We are hosting this because Black men can decide this election," BEA co-Chair Tony Coles said on the call. "There are decisive margins of us, of Black men in every battleground state ... it is literally in our hands."

A poll conducted by the BEA found that Black male voters were most interested in hearing from Black business leaders about the election and about economic issues.

Speakers and attendees supporting Harris on the call included BEA co-Chair Charles Phillips, who is the co-founder and managing partner of Recognize; former American Express CEO Ken Chenault, former Merck CEO Ken Frazier, chairman of Essence Ventures Richelieu Dennis, CEO of US Black Chambers Ron Busby, and Gathering Spot CEO Ryan Wilson.

"We have got to make sure we have institutions that are here fighting on behalf of our business owners, our communities, as well as our families," Busby said on the call.

Several speakers highlighted Harris' policy proposals focused on economic issues in the Black community, which was posted on the campaign website in October under the headline "Harris will deliver for Black men."

Proposals include backing 1 million forgivable loans up to $20,000, a National Health Equity Initiative for Black men, and down-payment assistance for first-time homebuyers.

"Now there is the opportunity for her to lead, for her to drive these things herself, and I think you are going to see some incredible outcomes," Dennis said on the call.

Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters

Recent polling by the NAACP shows Harris has gained ground with Black men under 50 in the past month: In October, 59% said they were likely to vote for Harris, up from 51% in the same poll in August.

"The other good thing that she has done is just acknowledge that Black men's votes matter," said Phillips, who is also a surrogate for the Harris campaign. "No one has ever asked for their vote before. Just that lack of acknowledgment was an issue generally" for the Democratic Party.

Black men and business leaders are also a key demographic for Trump, said Trump campaign spokesperson Janiyah Thomas.

"Team Trump's outreach to Black male voters and the Black business community is grounded in real, face-to-face engagement," Thomas told CNBC. "We're hosting listening sessions and connecting directly with Black men, who are leaders in their families and communities, to understand their needs and deliver lasting solutions."

However, speakers on the BEA call questioned the notion that Trump is committed to Black voters and businesses.

"You can rock with [Harris] and get probably about 90% of what you want, or go with [Trump] and get nothing," the Rev. Michael Blake, founder of the Kairos Democracy Project, said on the call.

Wilson, the Gathering Spot CEO, told CNBC he's focused on educating Black voters on Trump's economic policies, including tariffs that he believes would be detrimental to Black businesses.

"It is important for business leaders to engage, because the former president is putting forward some pretty dangerous policy proposals," Wilson told CNBC. "Look at the opinions of economists, which are saying his policies would be inflationary and would add to the debt."