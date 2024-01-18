Bitcoin slides back to $40,000 as post-ETF correction deepens

Cryptocurrencies tumbled on Thursday, with bitcoin falling back to $40,000.

Bitcoin last traded lower by 3.6% at $41,167.14, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier, it fell as far down as $40,601.37, its lowest level since Dec. 18. Ether, which has gotten a boost in recent days while bitcoin struggled, fell too. It was last down 3% at $2,448.41. The rest of the crypto market broadly dragged with them.

The move in bitcoin weighed on crypto-related stocks, too. Coinbase and Microstrategy ended the trading day down by 7% and 2%, respectively. Miners CleanSpark and Marathon Digital lost more than 6% each, while Riot Platforms fell 5% and Iris Energy retreated 8%.

"We are still in the correction post-ETF launch," said Julio Moreno, head of research at crypto data provider CryptoQuant.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Short-term traders and large bitcoin holders are still doing significant selling in a context of a risk-off attitude," he added. "Additionally, unrealized profit margins have not fallen enough for sellers to be exhausted."

The unrealized profit of short-term holders has fallen to about 16% this week from 48% in December, but may need to fall below 0% to officially call a bottom in the price of bitcoin, Moreno added.

Furthermore, bitcoin flows to derivative exchanges have stopped growing, he said – a trend that has previously signaled bear markets or price corrections.

Bitcoin has now fallen about 12% since the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission gave bitcoin ETFs the green light to begin trading in the U.S. on Jan. 10. Charts analysts have warned that although its long-term uptrend remains intact, it likely still has further to fall. Wolfe's Rob Ginsberg said it could be just the beginning of a disappointing first quarter of the year.

Moreno previously projected that the post-ETF decision correction could pull bitcoin to as low as $36,000.

The cryptocurrency is down about 3% this year. It ended 2023 up 157%.

—CNBC's Gina Francolla contributed reporting

Don't miss these stories from CNBC PRO: