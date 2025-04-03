Bitcoin-related startup deals soared in 2024 alongside crypto prices, research shows

The number of pre-seed transactions in the bitcoin startup market climbed 50% in 2024, according to a report from Trammell Venture Partners.

"Serious people no longer question whether bitcoin will remain 15 or 20 years into the future," said Christopher Calicott, managing director at Trammell.

PitchBook projects crypto venture funding will exceed $18 billion in 2025.

As crypto prices rallied to record highs last year, venture investors piled into new bitcoin-related startups.

The number of pre-seed transactions in the market climbed 50% in 2024, according to a report published Thursday from Trammell Venture Partners. The data indicates that more entrepreneurs entered the bitcoin arena despite a cautious funding environment for the broader tech startup universe.

Bitcoin more than doubled in value last year, while ethereum rose by more than 40%. Early in the year, the Securities and Exchange Commission approved exchange-traded funds that invest directly in bitcoin and then extended the rule to ethereum, moves that brought a wider swath of investors into the market. The rally picked up steam in late 2024 after Donald Trump's election victory, which was heavily funded by the crypto industry.

The early-stage startup boom dates back several years. According to the Trammell report, the number of pre-seed deals in the bitcoin-native category soared 767% from 2021 to 2024. Across all early-stage funding rounds, nearly $1.2 billion was invested during the four-year period.

"With four consecutive years of growth at the earliest stage of bitcoin startup formation, the data now confirm a sustained, long-term venture category trend," said Christopher Calicott, managing director at Trammell, in an interview.

Venture capital broadly has been slow to rebound from a steep drop that followed a record 2021. Late that year, inflation started to jump, which led to increased interest rates and pushed investors out of risky assets. The market bounced back some in 2024, with U.S. venture investment climbing 30% to more than $215 billion from $165 billion in 2023, according to the National Venture Capital Association. The market peaked at $356 billion in 2021.

Trammell's research focuses on companies that build with the assumption that bitcoin is the monetary asset of the future and use the bitcoin protocol stack to develop their products.

The numbers weren't universally positive for the industry. Across all rounds as high as Series B, the total capital raised declined 22% in 2024.

But Calicott said he's looking at the longer-term trend and the increase in the number of pre-seed deals. He said the renewed interest in building on blockchain is largely due to technical upgrades and increased confidence in bitcoin's long-term resilience.

"Serious people no longer question whether bitcoin will remain 15 or 20 years into the future," he said. "So the next question becomes: Is it possible to build what the founder is trying to achieve on bitcoin? Increasingly, the answer is yes."

Trammell has been investing in bitcoin startups since 2014 and launched a dedicated bitcoin-native VC fund series in 2020. Its portfolio includes companies like Kraken, Unchained, Voltage and Vida Global.

Recent reports show momentum in crypto startup funding more widely. In February, crypto VC deals topped $1.1 billion, according to data and analytics firm The Tie.

PitchBook forecasts that crypto VC funding will surpass $18 billion in 2025, nearly doubling the $9.9 billion annual average from the 2023 to 2024 cycle. The firm expects greater institutional engagement from firms like BlackRock and Goldman Sachs to deepen investor trust and catalyze further capital inflows.

Joe McCann, a former software developer, is launching his third venture fund, and said this one will be "exclusively focused on consumer apps in crypto."

He draws a direct parallel to the internet's early days.

"In the 1990s, VCs were investing in physical infrastructure," said McCann, who runs Asymmetric, a digital asset investment firm managing two hedge funds and two early-stage venture capital funds, with $250 million under management. "Ten years later, it was Groupon, Instagram, Facebook — apps built on top. That's where we are with Web3 right now."

