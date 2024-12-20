Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Bitcoin falls 9%, dropping below $93,000 as sell-off intensifies

By Arjun Kharpal,CNBC

Bitcoin falls 9%, dropping below $93,000 as sell-off intensifies
Omer Taha Cetin | Anadolu | Getty Images
  • Bitcoin fell sharply on Friday amid broader caution in risk assets.
  • Bitcoin traded at around $92,808.07 at 6:57 a.m. ET on Friday, down around 9% from 24 hours before where it was priced above $102,000, according to Coin Metrics.

Bitcoin fell sharply on Friday amid broader investor caution toward risk assets.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Bitcoin traded at around $92,808.07 at 6:57 a.m. ET on Friday, down around 9% from 24 hours before where it was priced above $102,000, according to Coin Metrics.

The cryptocurrency hit an all-time high above $108,000 just this week, but has since sold off aggressively.

The Federal Reserve rattled markets in recent days, as it signaled fewer interest rate cuts next year. Equity markets took a hit, filtering through to crypto assets.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us