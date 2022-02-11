Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
politics

Biden Meets With Leaders of NATO, US Allies to Discuss Russia's Military Threat to Ukraine

By Christina Wilkie, CNBC

The White House | Reuters
  • President Joe Biden held a video call on Friday with the leaders of several NATO allies and other U.S. partners to discuss Russia's escalating military buildup on the Ukrainian border.
  • The call was not on the president's official schedule released last night. This suggests it may have been arranged at the last minute, unusual for a call involving so many world leaders.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden held a video call on Friday with the leaders of several NATO allies and other U.S. partners to discuss Russia's escalating military buildup on the Ukrainian border.

Biden spoke with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, NATO, the European Union, Poland and Romania, the White House said Friday.

The call was not on the president's official schedule released last night. This suggests it may have been arranged at the last minute, which is unusual for a call involving so many world leaders.

Russia has been building up its military presence on the Ukrainian border for the past several months, and currently has more than 100,000 troops stationed there.

This week Russia and its ally Belarus are holding military exercises that analysts say could effectively serve as a dress rehearsal for a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

Markets 5 mins ago

Jeffrey Gundlach Says the Fed Is Obviously Behind the Curve, Will Raise Rates More Than Expected

Markets 20 mins ago

Expedia CEO Says the Metaverse Doesn't Pose a Threat to What He Calls ‘Real-Verse' Travel

Read more of CNBC's politics coverage:

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

politicsCongressEconomyWhite HouseRussia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us