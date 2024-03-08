Biden ‘determined' not to deploy U.S. troops to Ukraine; Chinese delegation meets in Kyiv

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

In his State of the Union speech, U.S. President Joe Biden vowed not to send American troops to Ukraine, saying that with U.S. military and financial support, Kyiv can defeat Moscow on its own. He once again implored members of Congress to support a new aid package for the embattled country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Turkey today for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Ukraine faced a deadly Russian attack on the southern port city of Odesa on Thursday, which killed 12 people, five of them children. The strikes took place while Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were meeting there. EU leaders called the attack "vile" and "reckless."

On the same day, Sweden officially joined the NATO alliance, a triumph for the transatlantic organization in its push against Russia two years after the Nordic country first applied to join, ending its historic position of nonalignment.

Elsewhere, Lithuanian intelligence agencies warned that Russia has sufficient resources to keep fighting "at a similar intensity," at least in the near term. Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine entered its third year in late February.

Nuclear watchdog governors approve Ukrainian-led draft of resolution on Zaporizhzhia plant

Alexander Ermochenko | Reuters

The board of governors of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, approved a draft resolution by Ukraine's Ministry of Energy demanding the urgent return of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to the country.

The news was detailed in a statement on the Ukrainian Energy Ministry's website.

"The Russian Federation openly demonstrates hostility towards the Agency and deliberately undermines confidence in the non-proliferation system," the Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said in the statement. "By supporting the resolution developed by Ukraine today, the countries will send a clear signal to Russia to stop its illegal activities. The vote for this resolution demonstrates the commitment of the IAEA and the need to return safety to Europe's largest nuclear power plant."

The plant, in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, was taken over by Russian forces in March of 2022, shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion. In October of that year, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the region as annexed by Russia in a move widely seen as illegal under international law.

"The future development of atomic energy in the world can be stopped even by any minor accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP," Galushchenko warned.

— Natasha Turak

Zelenskyy to visit Turkey for talks with Erdogan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to travel to Turkey for talks with his Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Reuters reported.

The news outlet cited a Turkish government source saying that Turkey will emphasize its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and "it is planned to convey that Turkey is continuing its efforts to end the war as soon as possible on the basis of negotiations."

Turkey led the brokering of a grain deal between Russia and Ukraine in the first 18 months of the war. It enabled Ukrainian grain to reach export markets, though the deal was suspended by Russia in July of 2023. Erdogan has managed to maintain positive relations with both Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, while also seeing Turkey's trade with Russia boom.

— Natasha Turak

Chinese delegation meets senior Ukrainian official in Kyiv

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, met with a Chinese delegation in Kyiv led by Li Hui, China's representative for Eurasian affairs. The visit was Li's second to Kyiv within a year.

"Held a briefing on the security situation [in Ukraine] in and other topical issues for the delegation of [China] headed by Li Hui, Special Representative of the [Chinese] Government for Eurasian Affairs," Yermak wrote in a post on X with an accompanying photo of the delegation seated at a long table.

China says it remains neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war, but has shown support for and friendship with Russia, while its national press largely blames the U.S. for the conflict.

Held a briefing on the security situation in 🇺🇦 and other topical issues for the delegation of the 🇨🇳 headed by Li Hui, Special Representative of the 🇨🇳 Government for Eurasian Affairs. pic.twitter.com/vSEPHQIMWW — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) March 8, 2024

— Natasha Turak

Biden is 'determined' not to send U.S. troops to Ukraine

Pool | Getty Images News | Getty Images

President Joe Biden is "determined" not to deploy U.S. troops to Ukraine, he said in his State of the Union speech on Thursday evening.

"They are not asking for American soldiers. In fact, there are no American soldiers at war in Ukraine. And I am determined to keep it that way," Biden said.

He also maintained that Kyiv could prevail against Moscow if the U.S. stands with Ukraine "and provide the weapons it needs to defend itself."

The president again called on Congress to support a new aid package to Ukraine.

"If anybody in this room thinks Putin will stop at Ukraine, I assure you, he will not," he said.

— Natasha Turak

Sweden officially joins NATO

Sweden officially joined NATO on Thursday, almost two years after first applying.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson was in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to hand over documents finalizing Sweden's membership after all NATO members ratified he country's accession to the military alliance, a government statement said.

Meanwhile, the Swedish government on Thursday voted in favor of becoming the 32nd member of NATO, whose key principle is that an attack on one member is an attack on all members.

Sweden first bid to join the military alliance soon after the war in Ukraine began, in May 2022. However, the country's accession to NATO was held up as Hungary only last month voted in favor of the country joining the alliance.

— Sophie Kiderlin

Pictures show the aftermath of shelling on a shopping center in Ukraine

Images show a destroyed shopping center in the southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol, which was set on fire after Russian shelling in the area.

Yurii Tynnyi/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC" | Global Images Ukraine | Getty Images

Yurii Tynnyi/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC" | Global Images Ukraine | Getty Images

Yurii Tynnyi/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC" | Global Images Ukraine | Getty Images

Yurii Tynnyi/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC" | Global Images Ukraine | Getty Images

— Sophie Kiderlin

