Biden Delivers Remarks on His Administration's Gun Crime Prevention Strategy

President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland are set to address the administration's gun crime prevention strategy in a speech on Wednesday.

The speech will unveil several actions largely focused on tamping down gun crimes amid the recent surge in shootings, assaults, armed robberies and homicides in many cities during the pandemic.

Biden is expected to discuss plans to strengthen federal gun law enforcement under the strategy. Among them are a new "zero-tolerance" policy for gun dealers who violate federal gun sales laws and new power delegated to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, to revoke dealer licenses on first offenses.

Biden is also poised to address the administration's position that the uptick in gun crimes is related to the pandemic. Under the strategy, $350 billion from the American Rescue Plan, a Covid-19 relief package, will be used by cities and states to bolster law enforcement.