Bezos' Blue Origin stands down on debut launch of New Glenn rocket

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin on Monday called off the inaugural launch of its key New Glenn rocket following last-minute issues on the vehicle, in a blow to its bid to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX in the satellite space.
The launch was slated to take place out of Florida as of 1 a.m. ET.
"We're standing down on today's launch attempt to troubleshoot a vehicle subsystem issue that will take us beyond our launch window. We're reviewing opportunities for our next launch attempt," the company said on the X social media platform.
This breaking news story is being updated.
