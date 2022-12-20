Bethenny Frankel Shares Her No. 1 Tip for Success: ‘Procrastination Is the Thief of Time'

If you want to be as successful as Bethenny Frankel, the millionaire entrepreneur says there's one skill you need to master: organization.

Sure, it's great to be smart and hardworking, but if you can't keep all your ducks in a row you'll never be able to achieve your full potential, the former "Real Housewife" and co-star of CNBC's "Money Court" tells CNBC Make It.

"I don't think I could have this bandwidth without being so organized," she says. "I can do 10 times the amount that somebody else can do by being so organized."

If you're aspiring to become more organized in your own life, Frankel says that the easiest way to begin is to simply get to work.

"Procrastination is the thief of time," Frankel says. "Check the box. Get it done. Move on."

Being diligent about taking care of your work will not only help you become more efficient, it will also help give you more free time. The 52-year-old says she takes her relaxation as seriously as she takes her professional responsibilities.

"I really do try to prioritize sleep," she says. "I'm a very intense person, so it's just very difficult for anyone to keep up with me."

To make sure that her downtime is restful and rejuvenating, Frankel relies on an assortment of products to help her recharge her batteries.

"I have a sleep tracker app, I use a meditation app to tell myself a meditative sleep story, I have these heated pillows," she says. "I have different tools to be like, okay, let's just take it down a notch."

