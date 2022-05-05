Money Report

Bath & Body Works CEO Andrew Meslow to Step Down Due to Health Reasons

By Lauren Thomas, CNBC

Craig Warga | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Bath & Body Works Chief Executive Officer Andrew Meslow is resigning from his role this month due to health reasons.
  • He will also be leaving his position as a member of Bath & Body Works' board.
  • Meslow took over as CEO of Bath & Body works in May 2020, when it was still operating under the L Brands parent company alongside the lingerie maker Victoria's Secret.

Meslow will also be leaving his position as a member of Bath & Body Works' board.

The changes will be effective May 12. The filing did not specify the nature of Meslow's health issues.

Meslow took over as CEO of Bath & Body Works in May 2020, when it was still operating under the L Brands parent company alongside the lingerie maker Victoria's Secret. He had been with the business for more than a decade prior.

L Brands split into two publicly traded retailers, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret, last year.

During the Covid pandemic, Bath & Body Works has been a retail winner thanks to its massive hand sanitizer and soaps business. As consumers have scooped up candles and other self-care items while spending more time at home, its sales have also seen a lift.

For the three-month period ended Jan. 29, Bath & Body Works reported net sales of $3 billion, up 11% from a year earlier.

Following a run-up in 2021, its shares are down about 22% year to date.

Find the securities filing from Bath & Body Works here.

