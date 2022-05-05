Bath & Body Works CEO Andrew Meslow to Step Down Due to Health Reasons

Bath & Body Works Chief Executive Officer Andrew Meslow is resigning from his role this month due to health reasons.

Bath & Body Works Chief Executive Officer Andrew Meslow is resigning from his role due to health reasons, the retailer announced Thursday in a securities filing.

The changes will be effective May 12. The filing did not specify the nature of Meslow's health issues.

Meslow took over as CEO of Bath & Body Works in May 2020, when it was still operating under the L Brands parent company alongside the lingerie maker Victoria's Secret. He had been with the business for more than a decade prior.

L Brands split into two publicly traded retailers, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret, last year.

During the Covid pandemic, Bath & Body Works has been a retail winner thanks to its massive hand sanitizer and soaps business. As consumers have scooped up candles and other self-care items while spending more time at home, its sales have also seen a lift.

For the three-month period ended Jan. 29, Bath & Body Works reported net sales of $3 billion, up 11% from a year earlier.

Following a run-up in 2021, its shares are down about 22% year to date.

