Barbara Corcoran says this is the key to her 35-year marriage: ‘There's something to be said about your own private space'

Multi-millionaire Shark Tank judge Barbara Corcoran is known for her business prowess. But her success isn't only limited to professional endeavors.

Corcoran and her husband, Bill Higgins, have been married more than 35 years. She attributes the longevity of their partnership to their unique sleeping arrangement.

"I've had a separate bedroom with Bill for like 40 years," Corcoran said on the Today Show earlier this year. "I have to invite him in — he invites me in occasionally."

'I think there's something to be said about your own private space'

In a more recent interview with People, Corcoran said she likes to sleep alone because she needs time to recharge.

"I think there's something to be said about your own private space," she told People. "I lead a very busy life. I have a huge family that I'm always entertaining. I have very sincere, active friends and so what I need more than anything else is a respite, and my husband is not relaxing."

When Higgins wants to chat at the end of an exhausting day, sometimes Corcoran can't muster the energy to contribute to the conversation.

"I run a little short," she said. "Better I go to my room, and I have an hour to myself."

If Corcoran wants to spend the night with Higgins, she'll invite him into her bedroom.

"If I go to the living room, my husband follows me," she said. "I go to my bedroom, he doesn't dare come in. I have to invite him into my bedroom and I like it that way."

You are setting limits for yourself

Setting these types of boundaries can actually strengthen a relationship, Lisa Bobby, a psychologist and clinical director of Growing Self Counseling & Coaching in Denver, Colorado told CNBC Make It.

"You are setting limits for yourself," she says. "You are not controlling the behavior of others. You're telling people what you will or won't tolerate with the choices you make."

If you have a partner you might feel responsible for their happiness. This is something you need to un-learn, Bobby said.

"Setting healthy boundaries is about detaching from the idea that you need to manage someone else's emotions," Bobby said. "Your job is to take care of yourself emotionally and let other people take care of themselves emotionally."

