Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Bank of Korea cuts interest rates for the fourth time in bid to bolster growth

By Anniek Bao, CNBC

This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022 shows the building of Bank of Korea BOK in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea’s central bank on Thursday raised its policy rate to curb inflation, delivering six back-to-back rate hikes for the first time. (Photo by Wang Yiliang/Xinhua via Getty Images)
Wang Yiliang | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images
  • South Korea's central bank expectedly cuts its policy interest rate by 25 basis points.
  • That marked the central bank's fourth cut in the current easing cycle.

South Korea's central bank cut its policy interest rate by 25 basis points in a decision announced Thursday as the country faces a double-whammy of protracted political turmoil and Trump's sweeping tariffs.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Bank of Korea reduced rates to 2.5% from 2.75%, its lowest level since August 2022, in line with expectations among economists polled by Reuters. That marked the central bank's fourth cut in the current easing cycle.

The quarter-percentage rate cut came as the country continued to grapple with heightened political uncertainty following the botched attempt by former leader Yoon Suk Yeol to impose martial law in December.

South Korea was slapped with 25% reciprocal tariffs by the Trump administration, which were later suspended for 90 days. South Korean leaders are racing to strike a deal with the U.S. government before the July 8 deadline.

Both sides have said they aimed to agree on a package on tariffs and economic cooperation by then, but the South Korean minister for trade and industry said recently there was not enough time, and the upcoming election could delay it further.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us