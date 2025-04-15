Money Report

Bank of America tops analysts' estimates on better-than-expected interest income, trading

By Hugh Son, CNBC

Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer of Bank of America Corp., during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, US, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. 
Jeenah Moon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Bank of America on Tuesday posted first-quarter results that topped analysts' expectations for profit and revenue on stronger-than-expected net interest income and trading revenue.

Here's what the company reported:

  • Earnings: 90 cents a share vs. 82 cents per share LSEG estimate
  • Revenue: $27.51 billion vs. $26.99 billion expected

The bank said profit climbed 11% to $7.4 billion, or 90 cents a share, as revenue rose 5.9% to $27.51 billion.

Those gains were fueled by net interest income, which is the difference in what a bank pays depositors and what it earns on loans and investments, that rose to $14.6 billion, exceeding the $14.56 billion StreetAccount estimate.

Bank of America shares have sold off in recent weeks on concern that President Donald Trump's tariff policies could cause a recession.

The company's stock has fallen more than 16% this year through Monday.

But, if it's anything like its peers, Bank of America is likely to have benefited from a boost in trading revenue in the quarter, while consumer credit and wealth management held up in the period.

JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs each exceeded analysts' estimates on a boom in equities trading revenue as banks took advantage of volatility in the quarter.  

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

