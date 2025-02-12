Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Bank of America CEO on inflation impact on U.S. economy: ‘Rates are going to stay where they are'

By Hugh Son, CNBC

Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America, speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box outside the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 21st, 2025.
Gerry Miller | CNBC
  • Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said Wednesday that strong consumer spending so far this year means that the Federal Reserve will probably hold off on cutting its benchmark interest rate.
  • The bank's retail customers are spending about 6% more money in the first 40 days of this year compared to the same period in 2024, Moynihan told CNBC's Leslie Picker.
  • "That's driving price firmness, demand firmness," Moynihan said. "You're seeing activity that says that we're probably in a period where rates are going to stay ... where they are for a while until this settles in."

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said Wednesday that strong consumer spending so far this year means the Federal Reserve will probably hold off on cutting its benchmark interest rate.

The bank's retail customers are spending about 6% more money in the first 40 days of this year compared with the same period in 2024, Moynihan told CNBC's Leslie Picker. That rate is an acceleration from the spending growth seen in the final three months of last year, he noted.

"That's driving price firmness, demand firmness," Moynihan said. "You're seeing activity that says that we're probably in a period where rates are going to stay … where they are for a while until this settles in."

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported hotter-than-expected growth in the U.S. consumer price index earlier Wednesday, forcing markets to recalibrate rate expectations. The Fed began an easing cycle in September, cutting rates for the first time since the 2020 pandemic, but the central bank is seen as limited in how much it can cut by stubborn inflation.

"Rates are restrictive, but there was not enough sort of inflation progress that we made," to cut rates, Moynihan said.

Money Report

news 36 mins ago

Kelly Evans: CPI crashes the party

news 36 mins ago

Are you a ‘competitor' or a ‘collaborator'?: The 5 ‘conflict personality' types—and how to get along with them

Bank of America research analysts expect no rate cuts in the immediate future because of elevated inflation, he added.  

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us