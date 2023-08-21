Axiom Space raises $350 million from Saudi and Korean investors

Space company Axiom raised $350 million in a round that was led by Saudi-owned Aljazira Capital and Korean health-care investment firm Boryung.

Space company Axiom raised $350 million in a round that was led by Saudi-owned Aljazira Capital and Korean health-care investment firm Boryung, the company announced Monday.

Houston-based Axiom trains and flies both private and government astronauts on missions to the International Space Station via launches with SpaceX. It's developing human spaceflight technologies including a commercial space station and a lunar spacesuit.

The company said the investment will further its development efforts. It has more than $2 billion in customer contracts to date, Axiom said Monday. It's flown two crews to the ISS, including the recently completed Ax-2 mission, and is working to launch its first space station module by 2026.

In a statement, Aljazira Capital managing director and CEO Naif Almesned said backing Axiom is "in line with the Saudi Vision 2030's transformative approach."