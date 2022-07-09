Auto Dealerships Are Facing a Shortage of Technicians to Fix Cars. Here's Why

It's not just hard to buy a new car these days — it's getting tough to even get one fixed.

There just aren't enough workers to do the job.

Dealers and auto repair shops are struggling to recruit and retain technicians and other service department workers. Auto dealerships, like many industries, are feeling the effects of what some have termed the Great Resignation, in which workers are quitting at steep rates.

It's become especially difficult for dealers to retain service advisors, who interact with customers and service managers. But even before that, there has been a stubborn decades-long shortage of auto technicians — the people who fix the cars.

Industry analysts say low pay, lack of a clearly defined career path and a generational shift away from jobs in the trades are making it tough to attract and retain people over the long term.

Meanwhile, insiders say the transition to electric vehicles makes for one of the most exciting times to consider an auto tech career since the dawn of the industry. Some hope the chance to learn cutting-edge technology will help to lure workers back to the field.