New Zealand Delivers Its Biggest Rate Hike Ever; Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed Ahead of Fed Minutes

Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly rose Wednesday after U.S. stocks rose overnight. New Zealand's central bank delivered a 75 basis point hike, matching expectations in a Reuters poll, and the biggest rate hike ever in the central bank's history.

The NZX 50 index in New Zealand fell 0.8%. The S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.7% despite the Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe on Tuesday hinting at more rate hikes ahead.

In South Korea, the Kospi rose 0.56%, while the Kosdaq climbed 1.12%. Japanese markets are closed for a public holiday.

Singapore will release its inflation data, while Australia is expected to post its manufacturing data. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is scheduled to report earnings later in the day.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester also said recent inflation data is promising and that she'd support reduced interest rate hikes going forward.

New Zealand's central bank hikes rates by 75 basis points

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised its official cash rates by 75 basis points, its biggest hike on record, to 4.25%.

The decision is in line with analysts' expectations, according to a Reuters poll.

It is the ninth consecutive hike since the RBNZ first started its rate hike cycle in October 2021, five of which were 50 basis point hikes.

New Zealand's Inflation currently stands at 7.2%, just below three-decade highs.

— Lee Ying Shan

Investors should rotate into second-tier Chinese tech stocks: UBS Global Wealth Management

Investors should take advantage of the bumpy ride in Chinese tech stocks to move into smaller and less established companies, according to Eva Lee, head of greater China equities at UBS Global Wealth Management's chief investment office.

"Under the current regulation, the second tier players will do better than the top ones. Use this opportunity to rotate to companies that are second tier," such as those with resilient income, she told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

Additionally, tech giants are perceived to be "macro recovery [proxies], and the path to an eventual full reopening is "going to be up and down, it's going to be choppy," she said.

"We are moving over there eventually but it takes time," she said.

— Abigail Ng

Stocks rise, S&P 500 closes above key 4,000 level for first time since Sept.

Stocks rose Tuesday with all three major averages gaining more than 1% as Wall Street bet that interest rate hikes and inflation will ease heading into the end of the year. The S&P 500 also closed at a level not seen since September.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 397.82 points, or 1.18%, higher at 34,098.10. The Nasdaq Composite also gained 1.36% to 11.174.41.

The S&P 500 rose 1.36% to close at 4,003.58, its first close above the 4,000 level since September.

—Carmen Reinicke

84% of today's 19 S&P 500 52-week highs are all-time records

Nineteen stocks in the S&P 500 hit 52-week highs so far Tuesday and, of those, 16 (84%) also touched all-time highs. Three of the 19 (TRV, MRK, IBM) are also in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and two of those are among the all-time highs:

General Parts Co. (GPC), highest since a 1948 IPO

O'Reilly Auto (ORLY), all-time high since 1993 IPO

TJX Cos. (TJX), all-time high back to 1987 IPO

General Mills (GIS), all-time highs back through history dating from 1927

Monster Beverage (MNST), all-time high back to predecessor's Nasdaq listing in 1992

Pepsico (PEP), highest ever, going back to Pepsi-Cola's merger with Frito-Lay in 1965

Marathon Petroleum (MPC), all-time high back to spinoff from Marathon Oil in 2011

Aflac Inc. (AFL), all-time back through CNBC data history in 1973

Arthur J Gallagher (AJG), all-time high back to 1984 IPO

Globe Life (GL), all-time high back to predecessor's data in 1980

MetLife (MET), all-time high back to going public in 2000

Progressive (PGR), all-time high back to 1971 IPO

Travelers (TRV), all-time high back to spin-off from Citi in 2002

Gilead Sciences (GILD), highest since April 2020

Merck & Co. (MRK), all-time high back through CNBC history starting in 1978

PACCAR (PCAR), all-time high back to 1971 IPO

Quanta Services (PWR), all-time high back to 1998 IPO

Snap-On (SNA), highest since June 2021

International Business Machines (IBM), highest since Feb. 2020

There were two 52-week lows in the S&P 500 early Tuesday:

Tesla (TSLA), lowest since Nov. 2020

Medtronic (MDT), lowest since March 2020

— Scott Schnipper and Christopher Hayes