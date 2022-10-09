Hong Kong Stocks Drop More Than 2%; China Markets Lower After Golden Week Holiday

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday, with Hong Kong stocks leading losses.

The Hang Seng index fell more than 2.64% in early trade, with the Hang Seng Tech index down more than 4%.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.64% on its return to trade after the Golden Week holiday and the Shenzhen Component dropped around 1.2%. The S&P/ASX 200 was 1.58% lower.

Markets in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia are closed for holidays Monday.

Later this week, the Bank of Korea will announce its benchmark interest rate decision, Singapore is set to announce its GDP estimate for the third quarter and China releases inflation data.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Japan's Fast Retailing will report earnings and the U.S. will release inflation data for September.

On Friday in the U.S., major stock indexes dropped more than 2% after data showed the unemployment rate declined in September, sparking fear that the Federal Reserve would continue hiking rates aggressively.

Hong Kong shares of Chinese chipmaker SMIC drop 5% after U.S. export controls take effect

Shares of China’s biggest chipmaker SMIC fell after Washington announced new export controls that will limit Beijing's ability to buy and manufacture high-end chips used in military equipment.

SMIC's stock fell as much as 5.23% before recovering slightly. It last traded 2.91% lower.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said in a press conference on Saturday that the U.S. has been "abusing export control measures to wantonly block and hobble Chinese enterprises. Such practice runs counter to the principle of fair competition and international trade rules."

Currency check: South Korean won weakens against the U.S. dollar

The Korean won were among those losing ground against the U.S. dollar in Asia's morning trade.

The South Korean currency last changed hands at 1,427.76 per dollar after strengthening below the 1,400 level last week.

Japan's yen weakened slightly to 145.46 against the greenback, while the Australian dollar strengthened to $0.6370.

The offshore Chinese yuan hovered around 7.1319 per dollar.

Services activity in China contracted in September, private survey shows

The Caixin services purchasing managers' index came in at 49.3 in September, according to a report published Saturday, a steep drop from 55 in August.

The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction. PMI readings compare activity from month to month.

The nation's Covid curbs caused services activity in China to contract in September for the first time since May, the report said.

"Companies that reported reduced activity frequently commented that the pandemic and subsequent measures to contain the virus had restricted operations and weighed on demand in September," the press release by Caixin said.

