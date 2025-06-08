Asian markets set to open higher as investors await Beijing-Washington trade meeting and China data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asian markets were set to climb Monday as investors awaited trade talks between the U.S. and China later in the day, following accusations between the two over breaching deal terms agreed in Geneva last month.

Trade tensions are seemingly easing as China has reportedly granted temporary approvals for the export of rare earths, while jetliner Boeing Co has begun commercial jet deliveries to the Asian superpower.

China is also slated to release a slew of data, including its consumer and wholesale inflation readings for May. Economists polled by Reuters expect consumer prices to have fallen by 0.2% year on year, while PPI is forecast to have declined by 3.2% from a year earlier..

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 23,801 pointing to a marginally higher open compared to the HSI's last close of 23,792.54.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was set to open higher, with the futures contract in Chicago at 37,975 while its counterpart in Osaka last traded at 37,980, against the index's Friday close of 37,741.61.

Australian markets are closed for a public holiday.

U.S. equity futures were mostly flat in early Asian trade.

All three key benchmarks on Wall Street jumped last Friday, after the non-farm payrolls data came in better-than-expected.

U.S. payrolls climbed 139,000 in May, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday, above the Dow Jones forecast of 125,000 for the month but less than the downwardly revised 147,000 in April.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average popped 443.13 points, or 1.05%, to close at 42,762.87. The blue-chip index was up more than 600 points at its highs of the session.

Meanwhile, the the broad-based S&P 500 also gained 1.03% — surpassing the 6,000 level for the first time since late February — and settling at 6,000.36, while the Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.20%, to end at 19,529.95.

