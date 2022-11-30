Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise as Fed Signals Smaller Rate Hikes Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher, carrying on the optimism behind Wall Street's rally as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell confirmed smaller rate hikes could start in December.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 1.6%, leading gains in the region, while the Topix rose 0.75%. In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.97% and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia rose 1.01% in its first hour of trade.

In China, analysts polled by Reuters expect the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index to come in at 48.9 for November, which would mark a third consecutive month of contraction.

Overnight in the U.S., major indexes ended the session higher, with the S&P ending its 3-day losing streak and the Dow Jones jumping 700 points after Powell's comments.

Powell continues to believe in a path to a soft-ish landing

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says he continues to believe in a path to a "soft-ish" landing — even if the path has narrowed over the past year.

"I would like to continue to believe that there's a path to a soft or soft-ish landing" Powell said at the Brookings Institution.

"Our job is to try to achieve that, and I think it's still achievable," Powell said. "If you look at the history, it's not a likely outcome, but I would just say this is a different set of circumstances."

— Sarah Min

Indexes jump on Powell comments

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments indicating the central bank will slow future interest rate hikes as soon as December put upward pressure on the three major indexes.

The S&P 500 jumped up 0.6% from the red on the news.

The Dow was near flat after trading down for most of the day.

The Nasdaq Composite gained steam to 1.3% up.

— Alex Harring

Powell says Fed can "moderate the pace" of future rate increases due to lagged effect of past hikes

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell told an audience at the Brookings Institution Wednesday that the central bank can afford to ease back on its tighter monetary policy at its December meeting (due to wrap up Dec. 14).

The lagged effect of higher rates already taken in 2022, plus the drawing down of the size of the Fed's balance sheet through quantitative tightening, mean "it makes sense to moderate the pace of our rate increases as we approach the level of restraint that will be sufficient to bring inflation down," Powell said.

"The time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting," said the 69-year-old Fed chair.

In response to Powell's remarks, the S&P 500 quickly gained to about 3970 vs about 3950 before the address.

— Scott Schnipper, Jeff Cox