Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Asia-Pacific stocks open higher; several markets closed for Boxing Day holiday

By Lee Ying Shan,CNBC

People standing outside astore at Pitt Street Mall in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, on Boxing Day. 
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Asia-Pacific markets opened higher Thursday, with Singapore's manufacturing data on deck.
  • Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong markets were closed for the Boxing Day holiday.

Asia-Pacific markets opened higher Thursday, with several markets remaining closed for Boxing Day.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.37%, while the Topix added 0.49%. South Korea's Kospi inched up 0.12% while the Kosdaq rose 0.48%.

Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong markets were closed for the Boxing Day holiday.

Traders in Asia will be looking at November manufacturing output data coming out of Singapore later in the day.

Overnight in the U.S., markets were closed for Christmas. Stocks jumped Tuesday on Christmas Eve as the market pulled off back-to-back gains in the holiday week.

The S&P 500 added 1.1% to 6,040.04, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 390.08 points, or 0.91%, to 43,297.03. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.35% to 20,031.13, helped by a 7.4% jump in Tesla shares.

Money Report

news 25 mins ago

‘One of the best experiences I've had as a parent.' The benefits of father-daughter trips

news 44 mins ago

Asia's year in review: Who had it good — and who had it bad — in 2024

Tuesday marked the start of the seasonal Santa Claus rally, which happens in the last five trading days of the year and the first two in January. 

— CNBC's Yun Li and Sean Conlon contributed to this story.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us