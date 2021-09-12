Asia-Pacific Stocks Dip Following Consecutive Wall Street Losses

Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Monday morning trade.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Monday morning trade following five straight days of losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 stateside.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 edged about 0.1% lower while the Topix index shed 0.41%. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.32%.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia sat below the flatline.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.1% lower.

Looking ahead for the week, the U.S. consumer price index for August is set to be out on Tuesday, while retail sales figures stateside are expected Thursday. A slew of Chinese economic data, including retail sales and industrial production for August, is also set to be out on Thursday.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.618 after a recent decline from above 92.7.

The Japanese yen traded at 109.91 per dollar, stronger than levels around 110.4 seen against the greenback last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7364 following its slide last week from above $0.744.

Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.63% to $73.38 per barrel. U.S. crude futures advanced 0.67% to $70.19 per barrel.