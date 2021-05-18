Asia-Pacific Stocks Set for Opening Slip; Singapore Airlines' Full-Year Results Ahead

Singapore Airlines is set to announce its full-year results on Wednesday.

Markets in Hong Kong and South Korea are closed on Wednesday for holidays.

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific looked set to slip at the Wednesday open, with some markets in the region closed for holidays.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,120 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,090. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,406.84.

Shares in Australia also looked poised for a negative start. The SPI futures contract was at 6,982, as compared with the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,066.

In corporate developments, Singapore Airlines is set to announce its full-year results on Wednesday.

Markets in Hong Kong and South Korea are closed on Wednesday for holidays.

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 267.13 points to 34,060.66 while the S&P 500 slipped 0.85% to close at 4,127.83. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.56% to 13,303.64.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 89.750 following a recent slip from above 90.

The Japanese yen traded at 108.92 per dollar, having strengthened yesterday from above 109 against the greenback. The Australian dollar traded at $0.7795, higher than levels around $0.774 seen earlier this week.