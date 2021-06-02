Hong Kong Stock Market Slips More Than 1% in Mixed Asia-Pacific Trading Day

The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index for May came in at 55.1 on Thursday, lower than the reading of 56.3 in April but still in growth territory.

Australia's retail sales rose 1.1% month-on-month in April on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to data released Thursday by the country's Bureau of Statistics.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Thursday, as investors reacted to data out of Australia and China.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index led losses regionally, falling 1.13% on the day to 28.966.03.

Mainland Chinese stocks finished the trading day lower, with the Shanghai composite slipping 0.36% to 3,584.21 while the Shenzhen component shed 0.651% to 14,761.13.

A private survey released Thursday showed slowing Chinese services activity growth in May. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index for May came in at 55.1 on Thursday, lower than the reading of 56.3 in April. Still, that was well above the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction.

PMI readings above 50 represent expansion while those below that level signify contraction. PMI readings are sequential and represent month-on-month expansion or contraction.

South Korea's Kospi closed 0.72% higher at 3,247.43.

Elsewhere in Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.39% to close at 29,058.11 while the Topix index ended the trading day 0.84% higher at 1,958.70.

Shares in Australia also closed higher, with the S&P/ASX 200 climbing 0.59% to 7,260.10. Australia's retail sales rose 1.1% month-on-month in April on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to data released Thursday by the country's Bureau of Statistics.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.13%.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.071 following an earlier low of 89.887.

The Japanese yen traded at 109.79 per dollar, weaker than levels below 109.5 seen against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7728, having seen an earlier high of $0.7754.

Oil prices were higher in the afternoon of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.36% to $71.61 per barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.28% to $69.02 per barrel.