Markets

Asia-Pacific Stocks Slip Ahead of China's August Inflation Data Release

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Toru Hanai | Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Asia-Pacific stocks slipped in Thursday morning trade.
  • China's consumer price index and producer price index for August is set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific fell in Thursday morning trade following overnight declines on Wall Street. Meanwhile, investors looked ahead to the release of China's August inflation data.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan dipped 0.53% in early trade while the Topix index fell 0.4%. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.59%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.21%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.14% lower.

Looking ahead, China's consumer price index and producer price index for August is set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.

Overnight stateside, the Dow and S&P 500 fell for a third straight day, while the Nasdaq dropped for its first session in five. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 68.93 points to 35,031.07 while the S&P 500 dipped 0.13% to 4,514.07. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.57% to 15,286.64.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.712 following its climb earlier in the week from below 92.4.

The Japanese yen traded at 110.23 per dollar, stronger than levels around 110.4 seen against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.736, lower than levels above $0.74 seen earlier this week.

Oil prices were lower in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures shedding 0.1% to $72.53 per barrel. U.S. crude futures declined 0.13% to $69.21 per barrel.

