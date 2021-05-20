Asia-Pacific Shares Edge Higher Following Overnight Wall Street Bounce

Stocks on Wall Street rose overnight stateside, bouncing back after three straight days of losses.

In corporate developments, investors will watch shares of Tencent in Hong Kong after the Chinese tech behemoth posted a 65% surge in its quarterly profit on Thursday.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific traded higher on Friday morning following an overnight bounce on Wall Street.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.56% in early trade while the Topix index gained 0.22%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.55%.

Meanwhile in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 nudged 0.1% higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares traded 0.21% higher.

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 gained around 1.1% to 4,159.12 while the Nasdaq Composite surged 1.77% to 13,535.74. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.11 points to 34,084.15. Those gains on Wall Street came on the back of three straight days of losses.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 89.786 — off levels above 90 seen earlier in the week.

The Japanese yen traded at 108.81 per dollar, stronger than levels above 109.2 against the greenback seen earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7769 following a recent rise from around $0.772.

Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures rising 0.18% to $65.23 per barrel. U.S. crude futures advanced 0.36% to $62.16 per barrel.