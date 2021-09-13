Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Asia-Pacific Shares Set for Mixed Start Following Dow Bounce; U.S. Inflation Data for August Ahead

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images
  • Futures pointed to a mixed open for Asia-Pacific stocks.
  • The U.S. consumer price index for August is set to be released on Tuesday stateside, with expectations that it will likely show inflation stateside continuing to run hot.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a mixed start on Tuesday as investors look ahead to the release of U.S. consumer inflation data for August.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Futures pointed to a muted open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 30,545 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 30,430. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 30,447.37.

Australian stocks appeared poised to open little changed. The SPI futures contract was at 7,421.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,425.20.

Money Report

United States 2 hours ago

Stock Futures Inch Higher After Dow, S&P Snap 5-Day Losing Streak

Congress 2 hours ago

1 Million Afghan Children Are at Risk of Starvation, UNICEF Director Warns

Tom Lee says this is the ultimate way to play the reopening market bounce

Cathie Wood sees big gains for stocks, crypto and Tesla: 'If we are right, the returns are enormous'

Mohamed El-Erian says this may be why investors recently stopped buying the dips

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded from a five-day losing streak, jumping 261.91 points to 34,869.63. The S&P 500 edged 0.23% higher to 4,468.73. The Nasdaq Composite lagged as it dipped fractionally to 15,105.58.

Looking ahead, the U.S. consumer price index for August is set to be released on Tuesday stateside, with expectations that it will likely show inflation stateside continuing to run hot.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.675 after a recent decline from above 92.7.

The Japanese yen traded at 109.99 per dollar, stronger than levels around 110.1 seen against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar was at $0.7368 as it struggled to recover after declining from above $0.744 last week.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsBreaking News: MarketsAsia NewsAsia MarketsWorld Markets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us