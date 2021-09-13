Asia-Pacific Shares Set for Mixed Start Following Dow Bounce; U.S. Inflation Data for August Ahead

Futures pointed to a mixed open for Asia-Pacific stocks.

The U.S. consumer price index for August is set to be released on Tuesday stateside, with expectations that it will likely show inflation stateside continuing to run hot.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a mixed start on Tuesday as investors look ahead to the release of U.S. consumer inflation data for August.

Futures pointed to a muted open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 30,545 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 30,430. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 30,447.37.

Australian stocks appeared poised to open little changed. The SPI futures contract was at 7,421.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,425.20.

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded from a five-day losing streak, jumping 261.91 points to 34,869.63. The S&P 500 edged 0.23% higher to 4,468.73. The Nasdaq Composite lagged as it dipped fractionally to 15,105.58.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.675 after a recent decline from above 92.7.

The Japanese yen traded at 109.99 per dollar, stronger than levels around 110.1 seen against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar was at $0.7368 as it struggled to recover after declining from above $0.744 last week.