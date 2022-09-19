Money Report

Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Higher as Japan's Core Inflation Rises

By Abigail Ng, CNBC

Toru Hanai | Bloomberg | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose Tuesday as Japan's inflation accelerated and ahead of China's interest rate decision.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.14% on its return to trade after a holiday and the Topix gained 0.87%.

Core inflation in Japan increased 2.8% from a year ago, the fastest rate of increase since late 2014, topping the prediction of 2.7% in a Reuters poll.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.71%. The Kospi in South Korea added 0.8%, while the Kosdaq was 1.22% higher. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares gained 0.35%.

China's loan prime rate is set to remain unchanged, according to respondents in a Reuters poll.

U.S. stocks wavered between positive and negative territory overnight before closing higher before the Fed's meeting begins Tuesday stateside.

— Zavier Ong

Japan's core inflation accelerates in August

Core consumer prices in Japan rose 2.8% in August from a year ago, government data showed.

That's the fastest growth in nearly eight years, and the fifth consecutive month where inflation has exceeded the central bank's target of 2%.

Analysts polled by Reuters predicted a 2.7% increase, and consumer prices gained 2.4% in July.

The Japanese yen strengthened slightly to 142.96 per dollar.

— Abigail Ng

Stocks finish Monday's volatile session higher

Stocks seesawed on Monday but ended the session in positive territory as a big Federal Reserve week kicked off.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 197.26 points higher, or 0.64%, to settle at 31,019.68. The S&P 500 jumped 0.69% to 3,899.89 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.76% to 11,535.02.

— Samantha Subin

10-year Treasury yield jumps above 3.5%, hits highest level since 2011

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.5% on Monday morning, hitting its highest level since 2011 as investors brace for a higher-for-longer period of interest rates amid the Federal Reserve's fight against inflations.

Treasury yields rose above the board last week after the August consumer price index report showed a surprise increase in prices. However, the 10-year largely held near its June highs of 3.495% before taking another leg higher on Monday.

The 10-year last traded at a yield of 3.506%, up nearly 6 basis points. Yields move opposite to price, and one basis point is equal to 0.01%.

— Jesse Pound

