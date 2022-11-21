Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Investors Weigh Risks

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were set to rise on Tuesday as investors weigh risks.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.6% and the Topix added 0.82%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5% ahead of central bank governor Philip Lowe's speech at the Committee for Economic Development of Australia.

The Kospi and the Kosdaq in South Korea each fell 0.34%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was about flat.

On Monday, Chinese banks were reportedly encouraged to increase credit to support the economy, especially industries that have been hit harder by Covid. Separately, Chinese local media cited the nation's securities regulator as saying the country needs to improve balance sheets of "good quality" property developers, according to Reuters.

Baidu and Kuaishou are set to report earnings later Tuesday.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks closed lower after a volatile session.

Stocks slipped Monday in a volatile trading session to kick off the short holiday week.

The S&P 500 shed 0.39% to 3,949.94 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.09% to end the day at 11,024.51. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.41 points, or 0.13%, to 33,700.28, though losses on the index were mitigated by a jump in Disney shares, which surged more than 6%.

Disney jumped after the company announced that former CEO Bob Iger would replace Bob Chapek.

—Carmen Reinicke