Asia-Pacific markets fall as Israel conducts military strikes on Iran; oil prices shoot up

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets fell Friday as Israel conducted a military strike on Iran, targeting its nuclear program.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 1.28% while the Topix lost 1.22%. South Korea's Kospi was 0.83% lower and the small-cap Kosdaq declined 1.82%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded flat.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index last traded at 24,178, compared with the HSI's last close of 24,035.38.

Israel's defense minister announced a 'special situation' after Israel attacked Iran. The Israeli military has begun airstrikes against Iran, two U.S. officials told NBC News. The officials added that there was no U.S. involvement.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said, "Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future.

Oil prices were up 5%.

U.S. stock futures slid on Thursday night as tensions in the Middle East worsened.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

U.S. producer prices in May rose just 0.1% from the previous month, coming in cooler than the 0.2% jump expected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones. The softer reading helped boost major stock indexes, while bond yields declined, improving investor sentiment. This followed a cooler-than-expected consumer inflation report earlier in the week.

Overnight stateside, all three key benchmarks closed higher. The S&P 500 rose, helped by a rally in Oracle that lifted the big tech sector. The benchmark climbed 0.38% to close at 6,045.26. The broad market S&P 500 now sits less than 2% off its record high. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.24% and ended the day at 19,662.48. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 101.85 points, or 0.24%, settling at 42,967.62.

— CNBC's Riya Bhattacharjee, Lisa Kailai Han, Pia Singh, Sean Conlon contributed to this report.

Oil prices surge 5% as Israel strikes Iran

Oil prices jumped 5% after explosions were reported in the northeastern outskirts of Iran's capital, Tehran, early Friday, according to state-affiliated outlet Nour News.

Global benchmark Brent surged 5.38% to $73.09 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures traded 5.86% higher at $72.02 per barrel.

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz has confirmed that Israel launched a 'preemptive strike' against Iran.

—Lee Ying Shan

Stocks end Thursday higher

The major averages closed Thursday's trading on a positive note.

The S&P 500 added 0.38%, ending at 6,045.26. The advance brings the broad market index less than 2% off from its February record high. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.24% to close at 19,662.48. Finally, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 101.85 points, or 0.24%, settling at 42,967.62.

—Darla Mercado