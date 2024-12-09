Asia markets open mostly higher as China stimulus plans boost sentiment; Australia rate decision in focus

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets opened mostly higher Tuesday, following losses on Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite pull back from record highs ahead of key inflation data.

Traders in Asia assessed Beijing's announcement of "more proactive" fiscal measures and "moderately" looser monetary policy next year aimed at boosting domestic consumption.

The news, which came from an official readout late Tuesday after mainland China market had closed, sent Hong Kong's Hang Seng index nearly 3% higher.

Hang Seng index futures were at 21,359, higher than the HSI's last close of 20,414.09.

Investors also await an interest rate decision from Australia set for later in the day. A poll from Reuters expects the Reserve Bank of Australia to hold the benchmark rate at 4.35% for the 10th consecutive time.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading down 0.25%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.75% in early trade, while the Topix gained 0.85%.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi jumped 1.5%, while the small-cap Kosdaq was up 2.75% as investors continue to monitor the country's political situation.

In the U.S. on Monday, tech shares struggled and investors prepared for key inflation data that will be released this week.

The broad market S&P 500 fell 0.61% to close at 6,052.85, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 0.62% to end at 19,736.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 240.59 points, or 0.54%, settling at 44,401.93.

AI bellwether Nvidia saw its shares dropped about 2.6% after a Chinese regulator announced that it was investigating the artificial intelligence chip behemoth for potentially violating the country's antitrust law.

Advanced Micro Devices, another chipmaker, closed 5.6% lower, while tech giants Meta Platforms and Netflix also struggled.

Bitcoin prices also retreated after topping $100,000 for the first time ever last week, a sign that investors might be souring on risk assets.

— CNBC's Sean Conlon and Sarah Min contributed to this report.

CNBC Pro: Deutsche Bank names its UK “top pick” stocks with compounding growth potential — and one has more than 50% upside

Deutsche Bank has named seven London-listed companies in the business services sector as its top investment picks for 2025, highlighting shares with strong growth potential and defensive characteristics in an uncertain market environment.

One of the stocks has the potential to rise by more than 50% over the next 12 months, the bank said.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

Unpredictable risks may leave markets vulnerable, says UBS

The market has managed to shake off the numerous unpredictable political and geopolitical events over the past few weeks.

"With relatively few identifiable risk events before President-elect Trump assumes office on 20 January, and unexpected events unknowable by definition, the rally could easily continue well into 1Q," chief investment officer Americas Jason Draho wrote in a Monday note.

However, Draho added that while this is "great for holiday spirit," it does leave the market more vulnerable to even small risks happening.

The investor cited two upcoming risk events: November's consumer price index slated for release on Friday and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.

— Hakyung Kim

A TikTok ban could boost shares of Snap and Meta, Deutsche Bank says

Didem Mente | Anadolu | Getty Images

Last week, a federal appeals court upheld a law that gives ByteDance until January to sell TikTok. While it remains to be seen if the app is indeed taken off app stores by Jan. 19, Deutsche Bank analyst Benjamin Black analyzed the potential ramifications such a move might have on TikTok's competitors.

"We calculate that every 10% shift of total TikTok U.S. engagement to its competitors drives an incremental $5 in value/share for Snap (44% upside from Friday's open), $10/share (2% upside) for Meta, with the impact to Alphabet insignificant given the lower relative margins for YouTube, and the fact that the lion's share of GOOG's value is tied back to Search," the analyst wrote in a Monday note.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Gold prices reach fresh highs on renewed China buying, Fed rate cut enthusiasm

Mike Segar | Reuters

Gold prices hit two-week highs on Monday on renewed buying by China's central bank. Anticipation of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week also added to bullishness around the commodity.

Spot gold gained 1.2% to $2,665.39 per ounce. U.S. gold futures added 1.1% to $2,688.40.

"The most important factor is news that People's Bank of China reported that it again resumed its gold purchases … the market is getting hopeful that we could see other central banks follow suit and we could see a resumption of record territory buying," Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities, told Reuters.

Read more on gold's moves here.

— Pia Singh, Reuters

Energy stocks outperform

Brandon Bell | Getty Images

Energy stocks bucked the S&P 500's downturn on Monday.

The sector of stocks within the S&P 500 rose about 0.7%. By comparison, the broad index as a whole slid 0.4%.

APA led the energy sector higher with a gain of just more than 5%. Occidental Petroleum and Valero Energy were the next-biggest gainers, as each rose 2.7%.

Materials and health care were the only two other sectors within the S&P 500 tracking for gains on Monday. Communication services was the worst performer, on the other hand, with a loss of more than 1%.

— Alex Harring