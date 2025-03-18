Asia-Pacific markets mixed following losses on Wall Street; Bank of Japan meeting in focus

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Wednesday, following declines on Wall Street after a sell-off in technology stocks picked up pace.

Japanese markets will be in focus for investors, with the Bank of Japan poised to announce its monetary policy decision later in the day. The central bank is widely expected to hold interest rates steady at 0.5%.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.41% shortly after the open, while the broader Topix index increased 0.70%.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi index started the day 0.91% higher, while the small-cap Kosdaq fell 0.27% in choppy trade.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 pared losses to trade 0.13% lower.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 24,716, pointing to a slightly weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 24,740.57.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks were back in the red after two straight winning sessions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 260.32 points, or 0.62%, closing at 41,581.31. The S&P 500 shed 1.07%, ending at 5,614.66. The broad market index concluded the day 8.6% off its closing high reached in February, bringing it near correction territory. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.71% and settled at 17,504.12.

Tesla, one of the stocks hardest hit during the market's recent correction, was down yet again on Tuesday. The stock fell more than 5% after RBC Capital Markets lowered its price target on the electric vehicle name, given stiff competition in the EV space.

Elsewhere, shares of Palantir and Nvidia dropped nearly 4% and more than 3%, respectively. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was also down more than 1%.

— CNBC's Sean Conlon and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

Japan posts trade surplus in February, reversing course from deficit

Japan's trade balance for February came in at 584.5 billion yen ($3.91 billion), reversing course from a trade deficit in the previous month, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance.

The country's exports rose 11.4% year-on-year in February, making this its fifth month of growth. The latest reading surpasses January's 7.3% revised figure, but falls short of the 12.1% estimate forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Meanwhile, imports decreased 0.7% year-on-year, missing the 0.1% increase estimated by Reuters. The reading is also significantly below the 16.7% growth figure seen in January.

— Amala Balakrishner

The market could ultimately fall 15% from recent high, Baird's Ross Mayfield says

Stocks could see more pullback from current trading levels, according to Ross Mayfield, an investment strategist at Baird.

"Your average nonrecession pullback or correction is in the 15% range, which is not all that different from what the average entry year drawdown is over the last 40 or 50 years anyway, so would I be surprised at all if we reenter traction territory and press toward 14% or 15%? Not at all," he said to CNBC.

As of afternoon trading, the S&P 500 has tumbled 8.6% from its recent all-time high, which it notched in late February.

"I don't think that a recession is imminent, and without more significant economic weakness, I think that's the probably the extent of it," Mayfield continued.

— Sean Conlon