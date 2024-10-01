Money Report

Asia-Pacific markets set for mixed open as investors monitor Middle East tensions

By Dylan Butts,CNBC

Commercial and residential buildings seen from the rooftop of the Lotte Corp. World Tower at sunset in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. 
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Traders in Asia were assessing data on consumer inflation out of South Korea.
  • Oil prices and the CBOE Volatility Index (.VIX) jumped as Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel.
A MLB store in the Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets are set for a mixed open on Wednesday morning, following a poor start to the trading month on Wall Street that saw major indexes fall amid rising Middle East tensions.

Futures for Australia's S&P/ASX 200 stood at 8,254.0 points, higher than its last close of 8208.9. Japan's Nikkei 225 futures pointed to a lower open for the market, with the futures contract in Chicago at 38,000 and its counterpart in Osaka at 38,010 compared to the previous close of 38,651.97.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 20,768, lower than the HSI's last close of 21,133.68. Markets in Mainland China were closed Wednesday and will remain closed for the rest of the week due to the Golden Week holiday.

Traders in Asia were assessing data on consumer inflation out of South Korea. The country's consumer price index rose 1.6% in September from a year earlier, data showed Wednesday morning, missing expectations by economists polled by Reuters who expected a rate of 1.9%.

In the U.S. overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 173 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.93% and 1.53%, respectively. Oil prices and the CBOE Volatility Index (.VIX) jumped as Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel. The attack followed Israel's start of a ground operation into Lebanon as tensions escalated with Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

—CNBC's Brian Evans and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

