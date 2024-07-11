Japan's Nikkei falls 2% amid suspected yen intervention as Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed

Early Friday, the yen also strengthened against the dollar after the U.S. inflation data release, prompting analysts and traders to suspect a possible intervention from the country's ministry of finance.

On Friday, Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said that authorities will take action as needed in the foreign exchange market.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Friday after inflation readings for June in the U.S. came in at the lowest level in about three years, giving the Federal Reserve room to lower rates.

The consumer price index rose at 3% year-on-year, a slower rise than the 3.3% in May.

Core inflation — which strips out food and energy costs, increased 0.1% monthly and 3.3% from a year ago, compared with respective forecasts for 0.2% and 3.4%.

The yen traded at 158.55 against the U.S. dollar at roughly 12 a.m. Tokyo time after trading around 161.52 late Thursday.

The currency strengthened further against the greenback, currently standing at 158.23.

Reuters also reported that Kanda said recent yen moves were somewhat rapid, but declined to comment on whether authorities had intervened in the currency.

Japan's Nikkei 225 plunged 1.97% on Friday, leading losses in Asia after three straight days of setting new closing highs and reaching an all-time high on Thursday. The Topix also retreated, falling 0.93%.

South Korea's Kospi was down 1.27%, while the small-cap Kosdaq slipped 0.32%.

In contrast, Hong Kong Hang Seng index popped 1.54%, while the mainland Chinese CSI 300 was down 0.24%

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.92%, surpassing its all-time closing high of 7,896.9 set on March 28 and just shy of its all time high.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 retreated from a record as investors rotated out of the big technology winners of the year, including Nvidia and Meta Platforms.

The broad market index fell 0.88%, retreating from a record it touched earlier in the session.

The Nasdaq Composite also pulled back 1.95%, after also hitting a new record earlier in the trading day and weighed down by a decline of more than 5% in Nvidia.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.08%.

—CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Brian Evans contributed to this report.