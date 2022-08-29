Asia-Pacific Markets Rise After Sharp Falls in Previous Session

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were higher on Tuesday after sharp falls to start the week following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish speech in Jackson Hole.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.78% and the Topix index gained 0.85%.

The Kospi in South Korea added 0.85% and the Kosdaq increased 1.09%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was fractionally higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.22%.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 shed 0.67% to 4,030.61, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.02% to 12,017.67.

The Dow Industrial Average dipped 184.41 points, or 0.57%, to 32,098.99. The Dow fell more than 300 points earlier in the session and briefly rose at one point. U.S. futures inched upward following a second-straight decline for the major averages.

"It seems investors are still digesting the consequences from Fed Chair [Powell's] hawkish speech where he not only refuted the notion of a dovish pivot but emphasized the need for rates to head higher and remain restrictive in order to bring inflation to heel," Rodrigo Catril, a strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in Tuesday note.

Honda, LG Energy Solution stocks rise after EV battery plant announcement

Shares of Honda Motor and LG Energy Solution rose at the open following an announcement that the two companies plan to build a $4.4 billion battery plant in the U.S.

Honda Motors traded 1.7% higher in Tokyo and LG Energy Solution rose 3.4% in Seoul in Tuesday's morning session.

A slew of companies, including Panasonic and Stellantis, have recently announced plans to invest in American production of battery cells for electric vehicles. The facility is set to start mass producing advanced lithium-ion battery cells by the end of 2025.

—Jihye Lee

— Weizhen Tan

Oil prices rebounding in late August

After falling for much of July and August, the price of oil is starting to make a comeback.

Oil prices settled up more than 4% on Monday, and futures for U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude is now trading above $96 per barrel again.

The volatility in oil prices reflects uncertainty about supply, with the Russia invasion of Ukraine ongoing and OPEC+ considering output cuts, and demand, with growing concerns about a global recession.

Lower oil prices were also a major reason for cooler inflation readings for the U.S. in recent weeks.

— Jesse Pound

