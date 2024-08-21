Asia markets mostly rise as investors assess business activity data from the region and Fed minutes

The Bank of Korea held its benchmark interest rate at 3.5%, in line with expectations.

Investors digested business activity data from Australia and Japan and awaited PMI numbers from India.

Jung Yeon-je | Afp | Getty Images

Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose on Thursday, as investors digested business activity data from Australia and Japan and awaited PMI numbers from India.

The Bank of Korea has also held its benchmark interest rate at 3.5%, in line with expectations. The BOK noted in its release that inflation in South Korea has continued its downward trend, although it did point out that there was a need to monitor real estate prices and household debt.

This comes after the Federal Reserve released minutes for its July meeting, where the summary revealed that some participants made the case to ease rates at the July meeting instead of September.

However, "the vast majority" of participants at the July 30-31 meeting "observed that, if the data continued to come in about as expected, it would likely be appropriate to ease policy at the next meeting," the summary said.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was 0.68% higher to end at 38,211.01, while the broad based Topix gained 0.25% to end in positive territory at 2,671.4. Japan's business activity expanded at a faster pace in August, with the composite purchasing managers index climbing to 53.0 from July's 52.5.

The country's manufacturing sector swung back to growth, while its services sector saw a faster expansion.

South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.24% to 2,707.67, while the small-cap Kosdaq saw a loss of 0.82% to close at 773.47.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.33% as of its final hour of trade, while mainland China's CSI 300 lost 0.26% to close at 3,313.14. At this level, the CSI is just 4 points away from its six month low.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.21% to 8,027, after the country's flash composite purchasing managers' index in August climbed to 51.4 from 49.9 the month before, reaching a three-month high and underpinned by rising services activity, Judo Bank said.

In the U.S., all three major benchmarks gained after the Fed minutes reinforced hope for lower rates in the near future.

The S&P 500 added 0.42%, bringing the benchmark within 1% of its all-time record close. The tech heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.57%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up by 0.14%.

—CNBC's Alex Harring and Samantha Subin contributed to this report.